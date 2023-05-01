Finley Road ranch property in the Danville area. Photo: EBRPD

Finley Road ranch property

By Dave Mason, Public Information Supervisor, Public Affairs, East Bay Regional Park District

The East Bay Regional Park District has purchased the 768-acre Finley Road ranch property located in Contra Costa County at the western edge of Morgan Territory Regional Preserve and the southern edge of Mount Diablo State Park. The acquisition preserves forever one of the largest remaining pristine open spaces adjacent to Mount Diablo State Park. The property was officially acquired on April 24, 2023. Park District board of directors voted to authorize purchase of the property on March 7, 2023.

“The acquisition is an important step toward a long-desired staging area at the end of Finley Road,” said Park District Board Director John Mercurio. “Access to western Morgan Territory Regional Preserve and southern Mount Diablo State Park has been limited over the years and this property is an important step toward improving public access.”

Finley Road ranch map. Source: EBRPD

The Finley Road Ranch property includes a flat, accessible area for a potential staging area that would provide access to the property and significantly improve public access to the Park District’s Morgan Territory Regional Preserve and the adjacent Mount Diablo State Park.

“The Park District thanks our partners for their contributions toward the acquisition, including the California Coastal Conservancy and Save Mount Diablo,” said Park District General Manager Sabrina Landreth. “The acquisition supports the Park District’s mission of habitat preservation and providing public access for recreation, and furthers California’s 30×30 Initiative goal of conserving 30 percent of the state’s lands and coastal waters by 2030.”

The Park District is a supporter of the state’s 30×30 Initiative and participates in the initiative’s partnership coordinating committee, which works toward implementing the policies of the 30×30 Initiative and facilitates coordination among state and federal public agencies, tribal partners, and other non-governmental partners.

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,300 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives more than 25 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.



