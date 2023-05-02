Man shot, killed driving car in Antioch Monday night

Police seek suspects including two seen running from vehicle

By Lt. John Fortner, Investigations Bureau, Antioch Police Department

On Monday, May 1, 2023, at approximately 7:41 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the report of a solo vehicle collision, in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven convenience store and 76 gas station, located at 2700 Hillcrest Avenue. Citizens nearby reported seeing two subjects run from the vehicle. It also appeared the driver was injured and not breathing.

Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located one male victim in the driver’s seat suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Evidence at the scene indicated the incident likely occurred inside the vehicle. Officers immediately began administering first-aid and called for emergency fire department personnel and AMR paramedics.

Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and he was pronounced deceased. The suspects who fled the vehicle on-foot were not located.

Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit, responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Currently, detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons of interest. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gragg, rgragg@antiochca.gov, at (925) 779-6889, or Detective Palma, kpalma@antiochca.gov, at (925) 779-6286. You may also text-a-tip anonymously to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.