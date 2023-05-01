Former Antioch councilman, business owner Leo Fontana turns 100

Leo Fontana. Source: Antioch Sports Legends

By Antioch Sports Legends

Happy 100th Birthday to Antioch Sports Legends Co-Founder Leo Fontana. Leo has been an Antioch public servant for nearly seventy years. He has served on the boards of several local charities and organizations and was elected to the Antioch City Council from 1982-1986.

As a sports community leader, Leo participated in the creation of the Antioch Hornets football team, Lob Ball League, Antioch Softball League and Antioch Babe Ruth Baseball, for which he served as its first president.

Leo was committee chairman to create the Antioch Municipal Golf Course, helped found the Antioch Bocce Ball League and in 2006 Leo was a Co-Founder of the Antioch Sports Legends.

Leo was also a long-time member of the Antioch Rotary Club.

HAPPY 100th BIRTHDAY, LEO!!!

Leo’s bio from his ASL HOF induction Class of 2008 Community Sports Leader

