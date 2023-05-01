Antioch man arrested in stolen car following police chase from Oakley

Sixth arrest this year including one the day before, has history of arrests dating to July 2018

By Chief Paul Bard, Oakley Police Department

On April 27, 2023 at 9:11AM Officers B. Jackson and A. Hurtado were on patrol in the area of Main Street at Neroly Road when they saw a white Saturn vehicle being driven in a reckless and haphazard manner. Officers Jackson and Hurtado attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled from them and lead them on a pursuit.

The pursuit went into the City of Antioch via Laurel Road. The driver briefly yielded at the intersection of Laurel Road and Canada Valley only to take off again. The driver then took several routes through the City of Antioch with Officers Jackson and Hurtado being joined by Officer Radcliffe and his canine partner “Harkon”.

Eventually the driver ended up driving down Fulton Shipyard Road to the dead end. The driver attempted to drive beyond what is typically able to be navigated at the end of the road, but then he came to a stop. The driver also opened his door and showed signs he was getting ready to run from our officers.

The driver, identified as Matthew Quiroz (Antioch, 36), however opted to surrender and comply at that point, and he was taken into custody.

Quiroz was booked into jail for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and for leading our officers on a pursuit.

Matthew Quiroz has been arrested five times so far in 2023. It appears as if Quiroz was released from jail (in Martinez) this morning, for the crime he committed yesterday, and quite possibly the first thing he did was steal a car to come to Oakley. The following constitutes Quiroz’ known criminal activities in 2023:

February 8, 2023- arrested for being under the influence of drugs and unable to care for himself (Brentwood PD)

February 22, 2023- identified as the suspect in a carjacking involving threats of harm and death (Oakley PD)

March 5, 2023- arrested for robbery, terrorist threats, false imprisonment and probation violation (Antioch PD)

April 15, 2023- arrested for being drunk in public and unable to care for himself (Antioch PD)

April 26, 2023- arrested for lewd conduct and theft (Antioch PD)

April 27, 2023- arrested for evading officers and being in possession of a stolen vehicle (Oakley PD)

I suspect some people will look at the pattern of Quiroz’ activities and come to the conclusion many of his offenses have been “victimless crimes”. What I see however, is a strong pattern of criminal activity. We are barely past one quarter of 2023 and Quiroz has been arrested more times in this quarter than most readers of this article have been in their whole lives. When I consider the fact pattern of our carjacking case in February, the fact Quiroz was arrested for robbery and false imprisonment in March, and when I consider the lives Quiroz placed at risk during today’s pursuit I see many opportunities for his actions to create a great number of victims, so I am not apt to equate no harm to no foul. These crimes (fouls) did occur and there are victims associated to them.

Are you tired of the consistent pattern of crimes that occur time and time again? Are you tired of the more violent society we have? Are you tired of organized retail thefts when you spend your time working hard to pay for everything you need? If you answered ‘yes’ to all three of these questions I am in complete agreement with you. We need better legislation. We need legislation that would work for the people to undo the damage AB 109, Prop 47 and Prop 57 have done and we need to return necessary tools back to prosecutors, and the criminal justice system as a whole, in order to establish much more accountability for criminal behavior and a much greater degree of safety for society. Until then I will continue to appreciate and rely on the police officers of the Oakley Police Department, and the region as a whole, to keep doing what they do to keep the public safe.

Stay safe everybody.”

Suspect Has History of Arrests

In addition to his arrests this year, ccording to localcrimenws.com, Quiroz has a history of arrested dating back to July 2018 by the Solano County Sheriff’s, Antioch, BART Police, Vallejo, American Canyon and San Leandro Police Departments for outstanding warrants, parole violations, drug possession, assault with a deadly weapon or with force likely to cause great bodily harm, threats of violence, vandalism of $6,000 or more and failure to appear.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Oakley-PD-Update

