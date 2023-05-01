2023 National Day of Prayer Luncheon in Antioch Thursday, May 4

Prayers for Our Nation, State, County, City, Churches, Families & Youth, Military & Veterans and First Responders

A 2023 National Day of Prayer Luncheon will be held in Antioch this Thursday, May 4 from Noon – 1:30 PM at the Solid Rock Café – Home of Q’s Cajun Kitchen, 422 W. 2nd Street, Rivertown, Antioch.

This year’s national theme verse is James 5:16B – “Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much.”

Prayers will be offered for our Nation, State, County, City, Churches, Families & Youth, Military & Veterans, First Responders and Businesses.

Tickets are $24 per person and can be purchased on Eventbrite here. Seating is limited to 90 people.