Would you like to serve on Contra Costa County’s Retirement Board?

Applications for three-year term due April 21

By Julie DiMaggio Enea, Contra Costa County Office of Communications & Media

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking individuals with a sound business background, experience in pension fund investment or administration, or in equity investments or banking to serve on the Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association Board of Trustees. To be considered, candidates must be County residents, must not be Retirement System members or retirees, and may not market any investment, consulting, or related service to the Contra Costa County Retirement Board or any other 1937 Act Retirement Board.

Regular meetings of the Retirement Board are held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and sometimes extending into the afternoon. There may also be additional meetings on special topics that arise from time to time.

Members of the Retirement Board receive $100 per meeting up to a monthly maximum of $500, plus reimbursement for actual and necessary expenses. The appointment will be for a full three-year term beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2026.

Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 655-2000 or by visiting the County webpage. Applications should be returned to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, County Administration Building, 1025 Escobar St., Martinez, CA 94553, no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023. Applicants should plan to be available for public interviews in Martinez on Monday, May 9, 2023.

Further information about the Retirement Board can be obtained by calling CCCERA CEO Gail Strohl at (925) 521-3960 or by visiting the website www.cccera.org.



