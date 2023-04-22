Two young Antioch men arrested for robbery of Livermore bank customer

By Livermore Police Department

On Friday, April 21 around 11:30 a.m., Livermore Police responded to a report of a victim who was robbed of cash as he walked out of the Wells Fargo Bank on K and 2nd Streets.

A short time later, police found a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car in the Bank of America parking lot on Railroad Avenue.

Officers arrested two people, 18-year-old Derrick Rose Jr. of Antioch and 20-year-old Rajanae Bynum of Antioch, who were identified as being involved in the robbery at Wells Fargo. Both were transported to Santa Rita Jail and are facing robbery and conspiracy charges.

Police are investigating if the two are connected to a similar robbery last week (Thursday, April 13) at the Bank of America on Railroad Avenue.

Anyone with information that may help with the investigation can call Livermore Police’s anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.



Livermore-Police-Arrest

