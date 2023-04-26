TreVista Senior Living is Antioch’s 2022 Corporate Business of the Year

For the award presentation (L-R) Chamber Board Member Michelle Copeland and Supervisor Diane Burgis joined with TreVista staff: Erika Mendez, Elena Patchin, Ana Munoz, Executive Director Alberto Maldonado, Tamsen Meirdierck, Teresa Glenn, Jeanette Marquez and Ifrana Nisha. Back row: Past Chamber Chair Ana Walker during the Gala on Friday night, March 24, 2023. Photo by Allen D. Payton

During the annual Gala on Friday, March 24, Antioch Chamber Executive Director Daniel Sohn read the following about the 2022 Antioch Corporate Business of the Year: “TreVista Senior Living houses seniors of all needs and backgrounds. They are participants in the community at large via community events such as local car shows, blood drives, etc.

TreVista supports the Antioch Chamber of Commerce as a Chairman Circle cash sponsor and supports the Annual Gala. Teresa Glenn has not only served as Chief Ambassador, but now serves as a Chamber board member.

Other organizations TreVista serves as a beacon of support are: Elderly Wish Foundation, various donations throughout the year to support wish grant efforts, the Alzheimer’s Association, Bedford Center and Changing in Ages.They are also set up to serve as participants in the Red Cross Blood Drive.

TreVista has partnered on many different occasions with other groups, supporting the elderly and hosting workshops that inform their seniors about the importance of fraud and scams, grief and depression and so much more. They have also held events at the Antioch Senior Center and for older adults in the community.

We thank and honor you for all that you do for our seniors and their families. We stand here tonight and recognize all that TreVista does to make this a better community for all of our elderly that have serious needs that are so unexpected.”

“Thank you to the Chamber. It is tremendously great we have such a relationship with them,” said Executive Director Alberto Maldonado. “We’re just so blessed to get this honor, tonight for something we love to do.”

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report that first appeared in the April/May issue of our print edition.



Tre Vista award staff 032423

