Teen shot by motorcycle thieves in Antioch Thursday night

Police seek suspects

By PIO Ashley Crandell, Antioch Police Community Engagement Unit

On April 4, 2023, at approximately 7:33 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center began receiving calls regarding a shooting in the 5100 block of Carriage Way. Officers immediately responded to the scene and located an 18-year-old male with suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Responding officers rendered medical aid until medical personnel arrived on scene and transported him to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive. Through investigation, officers learned multiple unknown subjects were stealing several motorcycles in a driveway and when the victim exited the residence, the suspects began shooting at him.

The suspects were successful in stealing one of the motorcycles. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Duffy at aduffy@antiochca.gov or (925) 779-6884. You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.



