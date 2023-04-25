Shrader, Baca, Foulger, Davis share Antioch Speedway spotlight

Kenny Shrader #188 rebounded from mechanical gremlins to win the IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. Photo by Katrina Kniss

By Candice Martin, DCRR Racing Media

Antioch, CA…April 22…Kenny Shrader of Pacheco won the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Last year’s Bill Bowers Memorial winner had led several laps a week ago before mechanical gremlins sent him to the sidelines.

2019 champion Tommy Fraser of Antioch took the early lead ahead of Shrader, but Shrader moved into the lead on a Lap 4 restart ahead of Jason Ryan Jr of Oakley. However, Fraser went around the outside of Ryan to take second on Lap 5. Ryan hit the wall after relinquishing third to Mark Garner of Antioch on Lap 15. Shrader drove a flawless race and scored the victory ahead of Fraser. Reigning champion Fred Ryland of Brentwood made a late move to finish third ahead of Garner and Trevor Clymens of Brentwood.

Grayson Baca #31 served notice that he’s a title contender with his Hobby Stock Main Event triumph. Photo by Katrina Kniss

Grayson Baca of Brentwood won the 20 lap Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stock Main Event. Aidan Ponciano of Oakley took the early lead ahead of Taylor DeCarlo of Martinez, but Baca and Danny Wagner of Bay Point moved into second and third on Lap 6. Baca slipped past Ponciano for the lead on Lap 8 before a yellow flag waved for a spin in Turn 4.

Baca led the restart as Wagner got around Ponciano for second. However, Wagner made contact with a slower car in Turn 4 as he attempted to get around Baca for the lead. This resulted in a flat tire as Baca regained the lead. Ponciano was back in second, but he spun in turn 4, handing second to Michaela Taylor of Oakley. Baca Led the rest of the way for the win ahead of Taylor, Ken Johns of Antioch, Jared Baugh of Pittsburg and DeCarlo

Troy Foulger #49 was tuning up his IMCA Stock Car with a win ahead of the Central California Clash on May 3rd. Photo by Katrina Kniss

Five-time IMCA Modified champion Troy Foulger of Martinez won the 20 lap IMCA Stock Car Main Event. Reigning champion Travis Dutra of Concord set the early pace ahead of Jason Robles of Rio Vista and Raymond Noland of Porterville. However, Noland got sideways in Turn 4, resulting in Robles spinning to avoid contact for a yellow flag on Lap 5. Dutra found himself in a serious challenge for the lead on the restart, and a three-wide run going through Turns 3 and 4 resulted in Foulger using the middle line to take the lead. Noland motored his way into second at that point. Brentwood’s Fred Ryland made a Turn 2 pass on Dutra for third on Lap 11. Foulger built a straightaway advantage over the remaining laps to win ahead of Noland, Ryland, Dutra and Robles.

Multi-time Orland Raceway champion Tom Davis #75 returned and won the Mini Stock Main Event. Photo by Katrina Kniss

Tom Davis of Los Molinos won the 20 lap Print Club Mini Stock Main Event. Santa Rosa’s Tom Brown raced into the early lead ahead of Davis, but Davis used an outside frontstretch pass on Lap 6 to take the lead. Pittsburg’s Don Abitz was running a close third, but he got slowed up in traffic and fell behind the leaders. A low move in Turn 2 on Lap 8 put Brown back into the lead, but he again surrendered the point to Davis in Turn 4 two laps later. Davis led the rest of the way to win ahead of Brown, Abitz, Patrick Kelley of Clovis and David Carson of Antioch.

Racing continues next week with the NARC Fujitsu Winged 410 Sprint Cars in action for their lone appearance of the season. The IMCA Modifieds kick off their championship season along with a NorCal/Delta Dwarf Car shootout and IMCA Stock Cars. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results – Antioch Speedway April 22

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat winners (8 laps)-Kenny Shrader, Kelly Campanile. Main Event (20 laps)-Kenny Shrader, Tommy Fraser, Fred Ryland, Mark Garner, Trevor Clymens, Jacob Mallet Jr, Joseph Pato, Kelly Campanile, Matt Pitts, Jason Ryan Jr.

Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Kevin Brown, Danny Wagner, Grayson Baca. Main Event (20 laps)-Grayson Baca. Michaela Taylor, Ken Johns, Jared Baugh, Taylor DeCarlo, Jess Paladino, Aidan Ponciano, Kevin Brown, James Graessle, Colten Haney.

IMCA Stock Car

Heat Winner (8 laps)-Raymond Noland. Main Event (20 laps)-Troy Foulger, Raymond Noland, Fred Ryland, Travis Dutra, Jason Robles, Kenneth Robles, Jeff Bentancourt.

Print Club Mini Stocks

Heat Winner (8 laps)-Tom Davis. Main Event (20 laps)-Tom Davis, Tom Brown, Don Abitz, Patrick Kelley, David Carson. Tony Quinonez DNS.



