Relay for Life of the Delta Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show at Somersville Towne Center May 20

Benefits American Cancer Society

By Jamie Rackley

Join us at the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of the Delta Car Show, Saturday, May 20 at Somersville Towne Center in Antioch.

Cancer Sucks and all proceeds are being donated to the American Cancer Society

We will have Monster Truck Rides!

We are looking for cars and vendors! We also are looking for Silent Auction items.

To be a Vendor click this link.

To Register a Car, Truck or Motorcycle click here or come day of.

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Somersville Towne Center: 2550 Somersville Road, Antioch 94509

Entrant Registration begins: 8:30 am

Car Show: 10am-2pm

Awards: 2:00pm

Vehicle Entry Fee – $25 per vehicle. Payment can be made during Registration at the event.

Make checks payable to: American Cancer Society

For More Information Call Jamie: 925-499-8697 or CarShowDeltaRelay@gmail.com, ACS or any of the event sponsors are not responsible for damage/theft or injury incurred at the event.

For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.



