Race Matters – A Community Conversation with Antioch Mayor Thorpe, USF professor Wednesday night

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe will participate in a Community Conversation entitled Race Matters hosted by Delta Bay Community Church along with Dr. James L. Taylor, chair of the Politics Department at University of San Francisco. The conversation begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and will be moderated by Pastor Dr. Lamont Francies. The church is located at 55 E.18th Street in Antioch.



