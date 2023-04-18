Protest march to be held before Antioch Council meeting Tuesday afternoon

Five organizations offer list of 12 demands

By Allen D. Payton

A community march protesting the Antioch Police officers’ racist text scandal will be held Tuesday afternoon at the Antioch Police Department at 300 L Street followed by a march to City Hall at 200 H Street prior to the 5:00 p.m. special city council meeting. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. with the march at 4:30 p.m. Supporting organizations include Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) Action, Here Today Home Tomorrow, Facing Homelessness in Antioch, Monument Impact and Reimagine Antioch.

Fliers promoting the march and list of demands were distributed to businesses in Antioch’s downtown Rivertown on Monday and shared on social media. The effort includes a list of demands which read as follows:

Fire and decertify officers involved in abusive behavior. Accountability. No pension, investigation of hate crimes by APD conspiracy to cover up and to commit hate crimes. All settlements should come from the APD/APOA (Antioch Police Officers Association) budget. Prosecution for all civil rights violations. Restructuring regulations for the Police Officers Association. Full Audit of Internal Affairs. Mandate bias training, if it exists then strengthen it. Mandate Mental health services for APD at an appropriate timeline let the professionals decide that timeline for new and existing officers. (after certain events) Excessive use of force, officer involved shootings, and etc… The 45 officers involved who hold leadership positions need to be investigated as well and we need to pause all criminal filings pertaining to the officers. Anti-harassment policies to ensure protections for marginalized communities historically targeted. Reopen cases with officers involved in custody deaths. Investigation of hate crimes and conspiracies. Charge ALL involved with RICO (Racketeering In Corrupt Organizations) act & domestic terrorism.

A post on the ACCE Action Facebook page on Monday reads, “ANTIOCH ACTION ALERT Join us and allies TOMORROW at 3:00pm to MARCH against the Antioch Police Department for their RACIST, SEXIST and HOMOPHOBIC text messages recently released to the public & demand ACCOUNTABILITY! Let the Antioch Police Dept know that there is NO PLACE for hate in Antioch! — feeling furious.”



Community March Demand List 041823

