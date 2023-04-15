Parents ask for help in 2017 Antioch cold case drive-by shooting murder of son

David Dewey Whitfield-Pearson was shot and killed in April 2017. Antioch Police released a sketch of the suspect. Photo courtesy of the Whitfield-Pearson family.

As previously reported, on Sunday, April 2, 2017, at approximately 8:00 PM, a black male was shot on K Street near West 8th Street in Antioch. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds. During the investigation, detectives were able to have a sketch completed of a suspect involved in this homicide. The male pictured was described as possibly being a white male adult, in his mid-20s to early 30s, with short hair.

The victim, David Dewey Whitfield-Pearson born on June 30, 1994 and died on April 3, 2017 at the age of 22. He was a 2011 graduate of Pittsburg High School, worked for the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds and lived in Antioch at the time of his death.

According to his parents, David’s murder is an Antioch Police Department cold case and there have been no further police updates nor information regarding the drive by shooting and his subsequent death. They’re asking for help from police and the public in finding the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Gonzalez with the Antioch Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at (925) 779-6923. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.

In Memoriam: A Celebration of Life of David Dewey Whitfield-Pearson

David Dewey Whitfield Pearson was born in San Diego, California on June 30, 1993 to David Whitefield Pearson and Martha A. Armenta. David gave his life to God to while attending church with his grandmother, Hazel at the Bayview Baptist Church. Later in David’s youthful life during middle school, David decided to join a positive church family that supports the commitment to ensuring that Biblical principles are the foundation of every aspect of their program through a Christian based curriculum. David grew up to be a free thinker and a very dedicated believer in God and the good in all.

David was a gift from God, as David brought comfort to our family just by his smile. David’s two grandmothers’ love of David knew no bounds, as did his Uncle and Aunty. As the majority of the family would agree, David was a very special treasure to be with as they traveled together throughout the USA, Mexico and Europe during David’s adolescent.

David was very persuasive and, not to mention, handsome. A tall caramel King with defined features David attended secondary school and college in Pittsburg California. Growing up David was very involved in the San Francisco community citywide, from setting up fairs to helping at local, state and national events. David has touched many lives, not only have we lost a brother, but our community has lost an important member. His memories live on through the love we show each other and our community.

To cherish his memory David leaves behind his two daughters, Rachel and Nevaeh; his mother and father Martha and David Whitfield Pearson; two sisters and one brother.

The family of David Dewey Whitfield-Pearson wishes to express their sincere gratitude and thanks for the many acts of kindness shown to them during their time of bereavement and five years later after his murder remains unsolved within a City of concerns community practices or the lack thereof- Antioch CA. May God bless and keep each and every one of you.

Interment: City of Benicia Cemetery.

An effort to obtain an update on the cold case investigation from the Antioch Police Department was unsuccessful prior publication time.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



