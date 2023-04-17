National Volunteer Week: These community heroes are the true heart of the American Red Cross

Join us — become a Red Cross volunteer today

This year, National Volunteer Week is April 16-22, and the American Red Cross of the Bay Area is recognizing the work of the selfless individuals who generously give their valuable time to support people in need.

Across the country, more than 275,000 Red Cross volunteers serve their communities by responding to thousands of disasters of all sizes; supporting the collection of blood to help patients receive the critical care they need; supporting members of the military and their families; helping communities prepare for emergencies around the globe and much more.

Last year, Red Cross Bay Area Chapter volunteers provided food, shelter, comfort and hope to 968 local families who faced emergency situations. They trained 29,912 people in lifesaving skills and provided 1,740 services to military members, veterans and their families.

“National Volunteer Week is a time to honor these community heroes for their constant service and support,” said Jonathan Bernier, Regional Volunteer Services Officer. “They are the true heart of the Red Cross.”

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED Volunteers are more critical than ever as the climate crisis worsens and the need for shelter, hot meals, health services, and emotional support grows. The Red Cross launches nearly twice as many relief operations for major disasters today compared with a decade ago, and with the 2023 hurricane and wildfire seasons on the horizon, we have a critical need to fill vital volunteer positions.

Disaster Action Team Member: As a Disaster Action Team volunteer, you can be a source of refuge and support when it’s needed most. From home fires to storms, unexpected emergencies happen every day, but you can help as a Red Cross volunteer.

As a Disaster Action Team volunteer, you can be a source of refuge and support when it’s needed most. From home fires to storms, unexpected emergencies happen every day, but you can help as a Red Cross volunteer. Shelter Services : Support the day-to-day activities within an emergency shelter by helping with reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Free online training will be provided.

Support the day-to-day activities within an emergency shelter by helping with reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Free online training will be provided. Disaster Health Services: These valuable volunteers use their professional skills as licensed healthcare providers to deliver hands-on care to people in shelters. There is also a need for Mental Health Services volunteers.

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started today. Training is free but the hope you provide as a Red Cross volunteer to people in need is priceless. Join us at a virtual volunteer information session on Tuesday, April 18 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. PT, to learn more about our most-needed volunteer positions and talk with a Red Cross representative. Register today.

PLEASE GIVE BLOOD The Red Cross invites the public to sign up to become a volunteer blood or platelet donor. To schedule an appointment to donate blood or platelets, people can download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

About the American Red Cross of the Bay Area

With local offices in San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, the American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; collects lifesaving blood and platelets; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/bayarea or call us at (415) 427-8000. You may also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Semana Nacional del Voluntario: Estos héroes comunitarios son el verdadero corazón de la Cruz Roja Americana

Por favor, ayude: conviértase en voluntario de la Cruz Roja hoy

Es la Semana Nacional del Voluntariado y la Cruz Roja Americana del Área de la Bahía está reconociendo el trabajo de las personas que generosamente dan su valioso tiempo para apoyar a las personas necesitadas.

En todo el país, más de 275.000 voluntarios de la Cruz Roja sirven a sus comunidades respondiendo a miles de desastres de todos los tamaños; colaboran con la recolección de sangre para ayudar a los pacientes a recibir la atención crítica que necesitan; apoyan a los miembros de las fuerzas armadas y sus familias; ayudan a las comunidades a prepararse para emergencias en todo el mundo y mucho más.

El año pasado, los voluntarios de la Cruz Roja del Área de la Bahía proporcionaron alimentos, refugio, consuelo y esperanza a 968 familias locales que enfrentaban situaciones de emergencia. Capacitaron a 29,912 personas en habilidades para salvar vidas y proporcionaron 1,749 servicios a miembros militares, veteranos y sus familias.

“La Semana Nacional del Voluntariado es un tiempo para honrar a estos héroes comunitarios por su constante servicio y apoyo”, dijo Jonathan Bernier, Oficial Regional de Servicios de Voluntarios. “Ellos son el verdadero corazón de la Cruz Roja”.

NECESIDAD DE VOLUNTARIOS Los voluntarios son más críticos que nunca a medida que la crisis climática empeora y crece la necesidad de refugio, comidas calientes, servicios de salud y apoyo emocional. La Cruz Roja lanza ahora casi el doble de operaciones de socorro para desastres mayores que hace una década, y con la temporada 2023 de huracanes e incendios forestales en el horizonte, tenemos una necesidad crítica de llenar puestos vitales de voluntarios.

Miembro del Equipo de Acción contra Desastres: Como voluntario del Equipo de Acción contra Desastres (en inglés), puede ser una fuente de refugio y apoyo cuando más se necesita. Desde incendios domésticos hasta tormentas, las emergencias inesperadas ocurren todos los días, pero usted puede ayudar como voluntario de la Cruz Roja.

Servicios de refugio: Apoye las actividades diarias dentro de un refugio de emergencia ayudando con la recepción, registro, alimentación, dormitorio, información u otras áreas dentro de un refugio. Se proporcionará capacitación gratuita en línea.

Apoye las actividades diarias dentro de un refugio de emergencia ayudando con la recepción, registro, alimentación, dormitorio, información u otras áreas dentro de un refugio. Se proporcionará capacitación gratuita en línea. Servicios de salud por desastre: Estos valiosos voluntarios (en inglés) utilizan sus habilidades profesionales como proveedores de atención médica con licencia para brindar atención práctica a las personas en refugios. También hay una necesidad de voluntarios de Servicios de Salud Mental.

Visite redcross.org/volunteertoday (en inglés) para comenzar hoy. La capacitación es gratuita, pero la esperanza que brinda como voluntario de la Cruz Roja a las personas necesitadas no tiene precio. Únase a nosotros en una sesión informativa virtual de voluntarios el martes 18 de abril de 12.00 a 1:30 p.m. PT, para obtener más información sobre nuestros puestos de voluntariado más necesarios y hablar con un representante de la Cruz Roja. Regístrese hoy.

POR FAVOR DONE SANGRE La Cruz Roja invita al público a inscribirse para convertirse en donante voluntario de sangre o plaquetas. Para programar una cita para donar sangre o plaquetas, las personas pueden descargar la aplicación gratuita de donantes de sangre de la Cruz Roja, visitar redcrossblood.org o llamar al 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).



NVW23_Threads

