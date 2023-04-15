In Memoriam: Former long time Antioch resident George Pack passes at 94

George Walter Pack

August 12, 1928 – March 28, 2023

George Walter Pack, aged 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his homme in Long Beach, California.

George was born on August 12, 1928, in Los Angeles, California, the son of Fred Pack and Elsie Pack (Lake). He had one sister, Beverly Wamsher, and two brothers, Jim Brennan and Patrick Brennan. His parents and all of his siblings preceded him in death.

On June 6, 1948, George married the love of his life, Edith Garcia, and they resided in various California cities until finally settling in Antioch, California, 31 years ago. They were married for 69 years when Edith passed away on April 8, 2017. They had seven children, Donald (Lillian), Robert, Janet Killian (Jim), Diana Ramirez (David), Vera McIntire (Ray), George Jr. and Donna Jordan (Mark). He also had 16 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren.

George worked at several different professions over the years, He was a tile setter, truck driver, modular furniture business owner and a roofer. He loved playing pool at the Antioch Senior Center, and he was the President of the San Francisco Golden Gate Archers in the 1980’s. He was an excellent archer, and he supported many of his club members in their quest to make the Olympic team.

Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, and a kind-hearted person. He will be loved and missed by his family always.

His funeral services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11:00 am, at Oak View Memorial Park Cemetery at 2500 E. 18th Street, Antioch, California 94509. The reception will immediately follow the funeral at his granddaughter’s house, Bobbi Green, at 2111 Portside Court, Discovery Bay, California 94514.



