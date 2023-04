By Contra Costa Animal Services Department

Our shelter is FULL and we need your help! Through April all animals are FREE* to qualified homes. Come visit us and let us help you find your new best friend. To see a full list of available animals with pictures, check out our website: ccasd.org

The Contra Costa Animal Services Department Martinez Shelter is located at 4800 Imhoff Place.



