Former Antioch High coach Mike Hurd honored with naming of track

Mike and Lisa Hurd next to his plaque and the sign over the entrance to the track and Eells Stadium at Antioch High School. Photos by AHS

By Allen D. Payton

The track at Antioch High School is now named after former coach Mike Hurd, who was honored during a dedication ceremony at the school on March 29, 2023. The 1964 Antioch High grad was the Panthers’ cross country and track coach from 1970-79 leading his teams to multiple league and North Coast championships.

“I found out, it was before COVID and I only found out because my wife went to a school board meeting…to present what they were going to do,” Hurd said. “It’s terrific. It’s very humbling. The thought that there were people that thought highly enough to do this. I feel really blessed.”

“I stand here because I’ve got God at my back and this wonderful woman by my side,” Hurd said during the ceremony, getting choked up while speaking of his wife, Lisa. “Thank you to Gary, Tom, Louie, Trine, John, the full committee that worked on this. It’s not something that I would have ever campaign for. But I’m so blessed to have friends who thought it was important to do.”

During the ceremony, Gary Bras of the Antioch Sports Hall of Fame and a member of the track and field team when he was in high school said, “When he was done with us, we were men and women and little did we know the lessons that he taught us would take us through the rest of our lives.”

Former Antioch High Principal Louie Rocha also spoke at the ceremony, “We’re so thankful and appreciative, Coach Hurd, for not only for what you did in high school, but how that carried on to the years beyond our high school experience. Many of us thank you for instilling upon us the skills, the self-confidence, and the belief about setting goals and reaching and striving for those to be attained.”

A post on the Antioch High School Facebook page reads, “Legendary coach Mike Hurd, a 1964 Antioch High graduate, returned to Panther Country after college and took the school’s track program to an unprecedented level.

On Thursday, March 29, 2023, he was honored for his more than 10 years of leading and inspiring hundreds of student athletes during the dedication of the Mike Hurd Track.

At the ceremony attended by family, friends and many of his former students, Coach Hurd recounted several stories from the glory days of the 1970s, which included an impressive 16 league championships and three North Coast Section Divisional titles.

He is the winningest coach in the history of Antioch High School’s track and field and cross country. Hurd is also an inductee in the Antioch Sports Legends Hall of Fame.

Congrats to Coach Hurd!”

“It’s never been about me it’s always been about the athletes and my coaches. I got plenty of recognition as a head coach,” Hurd said later during an interview with The Press. “It was more shocking than anything else. My feelings are somewhat between embarrassment and humble. I think what it does is it reinforces that you made an impact in their life and that was the most important thing. To be able to teach them some life lessons through athletics and be able to take those life lessons forward to teach to their children and the people that followed. That was the key thing.”



Dedication invite plaque & Mike Hurd speaking at dedication





Mike & Lisa Hurd plaque & track sign

