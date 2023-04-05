East Bay Good Friday Seder at Campos Family Vineyards April 7

Public meeting for all churches: Traditional Seder feast in true Jewish style

Join with members of East Bay churches at a Jewish-style Seder on Good Friday, April 7, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:30pm.at Campos Family Vineyards located at 3501 Byer Road in Byron.

The traditional Passover meal includes reading, drinking four cups of wine, telling stories, eating special foods, singing, and other Passover traditions.

It is held after nightfall on the first night of Passover (and the second night if you live outside of Israel), the anniversary of the Jewish nation’s miraculous exodus from Egyptian slavery more than 3,000 years ago, as per Biblical command. In 2023, the Seder meal will be held after nightfall on April 5 (and 6 in the Diaspora).

Former pastor Ralph Rechnitz (a messianic Jew) and pastor Saed Awwad (a Palestinian by birth) will host the Good Friday Seder event. It will include a meal as well as a time of fellowship and community centered on Jesus’ message in the Passover.

For tickets, visit the Eventbrite page.



Share this:



Good Friday Seder

