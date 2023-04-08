DA’s Office charges Pittsburg man in murder of convenience store clerk

Following search in Antioch, arrest in Modesto

By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office

A Pittsburg man faces a four-count felony complaint related to the murder of a convenience store clerk on March 22nd. (See related articles here, here and here)

37-year-old Gregory Rossignon of Pittsburg has been charged by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office with the murder of 44-year-old Abdul Raouf. Rossignon also faces a charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, dissuading a witness by force or threats, and possession of a firearm with prior felony convictions. The murder charge comes with an enhancement for the intentional discharge of a weapon that killed Mr. Raouf and special allegations related to Rossignon’s prior felony offenses.

The incident occurred around 9:40 pm at the E-Z Stop Convenience Food shop on Power Avenue in Pittsburg. An argument between Rossignon’s girlfriend and another employee at the shop occurred. A short time after the disagreement between the clerk and Rossignon’s girlfriend, Rossignon entered the store and shot Raouf – who was not involved in the argument. He died at the scene. Police located and arrested Rossignon in Modesto on April 5th and booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility. His arraignment is set for April 10th in Martinez at 1:30 pm.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office thanks the law enforcement and investigative work of the Pittsburg Police Department in this case.

Case No. 04-23-00555 | The People of the State of California vs. Rossignon, Gregory



Gregory Rossignon arrest photo PittsPD & CCDA logo

