Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra to perform Brits & Brahms at El Campanil Theatre April 15

The Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra will perform Brits & Brahms on Saturday, April 15 at 2 pm at the historic El Campanil Theatre in Antioch’s Rivertown. The concert offers a timely message of hope through a captivating three-part musical experience. The orchestra will perform spectacular pieces that explore humanity’s astounding ability to thrive despite hard times.

Tickets can be purchased at ElCampanilTheatre.com or at the door (Adults $20, Seniors $15, Students $7).

The theater is located at 602 W. 2nd Street.


