Community Safety Panelists wanted for Contra Costa DA’s restorative justice program

By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office

As part of National Crime Victims’ Rights week in April, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office is actively seeking Community Safety Panelists for the Neighborhood Restorative Partnership (NRP) to help survivors of crime recover from the trauma they have experienced. (See related article)

“Victims of crime are often the last ones to receive help in terms of counseling and other resources,” District Attorney Diana Becton noted after analyzing the state budget. “California spends around $50 billion a year on law enforcement, prisons, and county jails. However, for victim-centered services and programs, the state only spends around $100 million.”

The NRP is a community-based program that prioritizes victims. Its goal is to help victims heal and rebuild their lives after suffering from the effects of crime. The program was initiated by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office as a program that moves beyond a one-size-fits-all approach to crime.

NRP addresses low-level misdemeanors, such as vandalism, alcohol control violations, and other quality of life crimes by partnering with members of the community as Safety Panelists. Panelists are chosen through an application and screening process. They receive training at the DA’s Office and are then empowered with the authority – pursuant to PC 14150-14156 — to mediate certain types of misdemeanor offenses.

Safety Panelist Susan Hildreth said the NRP program “is a great opportunity for community members to work together in a safe, open and confidential setting, to achieve positive outcomes or victims, participants, and the community.”

Contra Costa residents interested in becoming a Community Safety Panelist can apply here. Email completed applications to: DA-NRP@contracostada.org, or by mail to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office, Attn: Janet Era, Neighborhood Restorative Partnership, at 900 Ward Street, 2nd Floor, Martinez, CA 94553.



NRP-Social

