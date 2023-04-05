Commemorate the Exodus of the Jews from Egypt during Passover with Chabad of the Delta

Pesach (Passover) The Festival of Freedom 2023 is from April 5 to April 13.

Begins with Erev Pesach (‘Eve of Passover’) Community Seder Dinner in Brentwood Wed., April 5 – TONIGHT!

By Chabad of the Delta

Join our community for an inspirational Passover Seder and experience the deeper meaning of Passover in a warm and motivational environment, complete with a delicious traditional Seder dinner, insights, singing, four cups of wine, and Matzah galore! Whether you are a Seder veteran or a curious explorer, the Chabad Seder offers a stimulating and satisfying experience. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Apple Hill Clubhouse, 700 Apple Hill Drive in Brentwood. Space is limited. RSVP is necessary. No one will be turned away due to a lack of funds. For details visit The Passover Community Seder | Facebook and for tickets click, here.

About Passover

Passover is celebrated by Jews every year, commemorating the anniversary of our miraculous Exodus from Egyptian slavery, as told in the Bible. The eight-day festival of Passover is celebrated in the early spring, from the 5th through the 13th of the Hebrew month of Nissan. Passover (Pesach) commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. Pesach is observed by avoiding leaven, and highlighted by the Seder meals that include four cups of wine, eating matzah and bitter herbs, and retelling the story of the Exodus.

On the first two nights of Passover (just the first night in Israel), we hold a Seder. After candles have been lit, we enjoy a ritual-rich 15-step feast, which centers around telling the story of the Exodus.

Some highlights include: Drinking four cups of wine, dipping veggies into saltwater, children kicking off the storytelling by asking the Four Questions (Mah Nishtanah), eating matzah (a cracker-like food, which reminds us that when our ancestors left Egypt they had no time to allow their bread to rise) and bitter herbs, and singing late into the night.

Beginning on the evening preceding 15 Nissan, Passover lasts for 8 days in the Diaspora and 7 days in Israel (here’s why).

On Passover, Jews may not own or consume chametz, anything containing grain that has risen. This includes virtually all breads, pastas, cakes and cookies. Prior to the holiday, homes are thoroughly cleaned for Passover, kitchens are purged (here’s how to kosher the kitchen), and the remaining chametz is burned or sold.

Following the intermediate days, when work restrictions are somewhat relaxed but chametz remains forbidden, we celebrate the final two days of Passover (just one day in Israel), during which we look forward to the future redemption through Moshiach (Messiah).

Passover is important to Jews, as it celebrates our birth as a nation.

Learn more at jewishdelta.com/pesach.



Passover Festival of Freedom art





Passover Seder

