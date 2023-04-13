Chief Ford issues statement regarding recent reporting of inappropriate text messages by Antioch Police Officers

Antioch Police Chief Steve Ford speaks during the council meeting Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Video screenshot

Condemns “racially abhorrent content and incomprehensible behavior”

Antioch Police Chief Steve Ford released the following statement Thursday afternoon, April 13, 2023, regarding recent reports of inappropriate text messages being attributed to Antioch Police Department members:

“I condemn – in the strongest possible terms – the racially abhorrent content and incomprehensible behavior being attributed to members of the Antioch Police Department in media reports. I have taken immediate action to ensure a thorough investigation by an external independent entity is conducted and the community is not exposed to any individuals under question from this reporting.

On behalf of our organization, I apologize to the Antioch Community for the hurt caused by this hateful speech. I promise to hold accountable the officers expressing racist or bigoted beliefs, biased insensitivity, and those boasting about harming members of the community.

I would like to thank the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation for their work in helping us identify the sickening disease of racism and other incompatible behaviors within our ranks. We will continue to fully cooperate with their efforts while taking actionable steps to restore community trust in our organization.”

Ford was appointed interim police chief in April 2022 and hired as the permanent chief in October.



APD-Chief-Steve-Ford-APD-logo-texts

