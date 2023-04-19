Celebrate Earth Day with the East Bay Regional Park District Saturday, April 22
Opportunities include activities, hikes, volunteer clean-up events
By Jen Vanya, Public Information Specialist, Public Affairs, East Bay Regional Park District
Earth Day is close to the Park District’s heart and mission to preserve and protect natural resources. Launched on April 22, 1970 as an environmental teach-in, Earth Day is now a global movement to protect the Earth and the environment.
“Earth Day is both a celebration of the natural environment we enjoy in the Regional Parks and a reminder of our responsibility to take care of it,” said General Manager Sabrina Landreth. “There are many ways to celebrate Earth Day with the Park District, including joining a naturalist-led program, taking a hike or ride in nature, or volunteering to clean up parks.”
Earth Day Volunteer Clean-up Events
Park, shoreline, and beach clean-up events are planned at multiple locations throughout the Park District, as well as planting projects and spreading mulch (Lake Chabot).
Clean-up locations include:
- Point Pinole
- Hayward Shoreline
- Tidewater Boating Center
- Martin Luther King Jr. Shoreline
- Crown Beach
- Lake Chabot
For more information about Earth Day volunteer cleanup opportunities, visit ebparks.org/get-involved/volunteer.
Earth Day Activities in the Park District
Earth Day for the Bees at Coyote Hills
Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10-11am
Join the Park District in the Nectar Garden for the Global Earth Challenge Bee Campaign! Monitor pollinator populations, learn the importance of bees and other pollinators, and take home a native bee-friendly plant.
Earth Day at Del Valle*
Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 11am-3pm
Join the Park District at the visitor center for a scavenger hunt, make a craft to take home, explore the Oak Hills trail, and get up close with animal specimens. *pending reopening of the park
American Sign Language (ASL) Earth Day Walk at Sunol
Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 2-4pm
Celebrate Earth Day on a guided hike with professional American Sign Language interpreters. All are welcome.
Earth Day Family Nature Fun Hour – Going Green at Crab Cove
Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 1:30-2:30pm
Celebrate Earth Day with engaging and educational activities at the Doug Siden Visitor Center at Crab Cove.
For more information about Earth Day themed activities and programs, visit ebparks.org/earthday.
The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,300 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives more than 25 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.
