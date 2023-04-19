Celebrate Earth Day with the East Bay Regional Park District Saturday, April 22

Photo: EBRPD

Opportunities include activities, hikes, volunteer clean-up events

By Jen Vanya, Public Information Specialist, Public Affairs, East Bay Regional Park District

Earth Day is close to the Park District’s heart and mission to preserve and protect natural resources. Launched on April 22, 1970 as an environmental teach-in, Earth Day is now a global movement to protect the Earth and the environment.

“Earth Day is both a celebration of the natural environment we enjoy in the Regional Parks and a reminder of our responsibility to take care of it,” said General Manager Sabrina Landreth. “There are many ways to celebrate Earth Day with the Park District, including joining a naturalist-led program, taking a hike or ride in nature, or volunteering to clean up parks.”

Earth Day Volunteer Clean-up Events

Park, shoreline, and beach clean-up events are planned at multiple locations throughout the Park District, as well as planting projects and spreading mulch (Lake Chabot).

Clean-up locations include:

Point Pinole

Hayward Shoreline

Tidewater Boating Center

Martin Luther King Jr. Shoreline

Crown Beach

Lake Chabot

For more information about Earth Day volunteer cleanup opportunities, visit ebparks.org/get-involved/volunteer.

Earth Day Activities in the Park District

Earth Day for the Bees at Coyote Hills

Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10-11am

Join the Park District in the Nectar Garden for the Global Earth Challenge Bee Campaign! Monitor pollinator populations, learn the importance of bees and other pollinators, and take home a native bee-friendly plant.

Earth Day at Del Valle*

Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 11am-3pm

Join the Park District at the visitor center for a scavenger hunt, make a craft to take home, explore the Oak Hills trail, and get up close with animal specimens. *pending reopening of the park

American Sign Language (ASL) Earth Day Walk at Sunol

Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 2-4pm

Celebrate Earth Day on a guided hike with professional American Sign Language interpreters. All are welcome.

Earth Day Family Nature Fun Hour – Going Green at Crab Cove

Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 1:30-2:30pm

Celebrate Earth Day with engaging and educational activities at the Doug Siden Visitor Center at Crab Cove.

For more information about Earth Day themed activities and programs, visit ebparks.org/earthday.

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,300 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives more than 25 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.



