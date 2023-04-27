Antioch’s Grace Closet to host a Community Resource & Health Fair May 13

Grace Closet Food Pantry & Clothing Closet will host a Community Resource & Health Fair on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 11am to 3pm. All ages are welcome and there are resources that everyone could use.

The event will be held at of Grace Bible Fellowship Church of Antioch, 3415 Oakley Road in Antioch.

Ongoing Events:

GRACE CLOSET Food Pantry & Clothing Closet

Wednesdays, 4PM – 6PM & Saturdays, 12PM – 2PM

3415 Oakley Road, Antioch, CA 94509

Free Food, Clothing Giveaway, Resources and Computer Center.

Contact 925-522-2017 for more information.

OVERCOMERS Recovery Program

Every Thursday, 7PM – 8:30PM, Classroom 6

3415 Oakley Road, Antioch, CA 94509

Receive weekly support in overcoming Addiction, Habits, Hang-ups, Hurts or Strongholds. Contact 925-522-2017 for more information.



