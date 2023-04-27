Antioch’s Grace Closet to host a Community Resource & Health Fair May 13
Grace Closet Food Pantry & Clothing Closet will host a Community Resource & Health Fair on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 11am to 3pm. All ages are welcome and there are resources that everyone could use.
The event will be held at of Grace Bible Fellowship Church of Antioch, 3415 Oakley Road in Antioch.
Ongoing Events:
GRACE CLOSET Food Pantry & Clothing Closet
Wednesdays, 4PM – 6PM & Saturdays, 12PM – 2PM
3415 Oakley Road, Antioch, CA 94509
Free Food, Clothing Giveaway, Resources and Computer Center.
Contact 925-522-2017 for more information.
OVERCOMERS Recovery Program
Every Thursday, 7PM – 8:30PM, Classroom 6
3415 Oakley Road, Antioch, CA 94509
Receive weekly support in overcoming Addiction, Habits, Hang-ups, Hurts or Strongholds. Contact 925-522-2017 for more information.
