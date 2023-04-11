«
Antioch Police to host Open House & BBQ Party April 29

By Antioch Police Department

Team Antioch – Join us for an Open House and BBQ Party we are hosting on April 29th. The event will be held from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Antioch Police Department located at 300 ‘L’ Street.

We will have a DJ, photo booth, face painter (so bring the kiddos), police department tours, patrol vehicle and rescue vehicle displays, a drone demonstration, LUNCH, and Antioch Animal Services will have a display along with free pet adoptions.

We cannot wait to spend time with our community! You do not need to RSVP- just swing on by and hangout with us.


