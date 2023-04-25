Antioch homeless hotel, program become a reality with ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday

City’s first transitional housing program; Mayor Thorpe to present four women with Keys to the City

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe cordially invites the public to the official ribbon cutting ceremony of the city’s first transitional housing program at the Executive Inn at 515 East 18th Street. (See related articles here and here)

The program aims to provide chronically homeless adults with a safe place to stay while connecting them with resources to transition into more stable or permanent housing.

The ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 26, 2023. It will include invited special guests Vicki Proctor, Nichole Gardner of Facing Homelessness in Antioch, former Assistant City Manager Rosanna Bayon Moore, and former Councilwoman Joy Motts who were instrumental in their support for the project. They will each be presented with a Key to the City – Antioch’s highest and most respected honor and recognition – by the mayor.

Posts on Thorpe’s official Facebook page read, “All four of you played a major role in realizing the transformation of the Executive Inn into a place of hope and opportunity for unhoused residents. From planting the seeds of growth to overseeing its development. It has been a long and painstaking journey, but the time as arrived to officially open its doors. Congratulations.”

According to the event’s invitation, “In 2020, then Councilmembers Lamar Thorpe and Joy Motts proposed the city lease the Executive Inn to help get homeless people out of encampments and into temporary housing.

Long in the making, Antioch will be launching its first Non-Congregate Bridge Housing Program. The program aims to provide chronically homeless adults with a safe place to stay while connecting them with resources to transition into more stable or permanent housing.

Trained staff will be on-site at the motel 24/7.

The program will work closely with Contra Costa County’s homelessness response program and will be geared towrds adults without children who have been staying outdoors or in vehicles. A maximum of 45 people can be housed there at a time, with the typical stay expected to be 120 to 180 days. This means that about 135 individuals can be served throughout the year.”

To RSVP for the ribbon cutting click here.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Key to the City recipients 042723





Executive-Inn Ribbon Cutting

