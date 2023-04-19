Antioch Home Ownership Program (AHOP) relaunches

New partnerships help low to moderate income Antioch residents and workers buy homes in Antioch. Zoom meeting April 26.

By Walter Zhovreboff, BAAHA Administrative Director

If you are interested in owning a home in Antioch, then join us in a virtual meeting on April 26 at 6 pm. The City of Antioch and its nonprofit partner, Bay Area Affordable Homeownership Alliance (BAAHA), are excited to inform residents about new downpayment assistance and lower interest rates for lower-income future homeowners. To receive a link to the workshop, register no later than Monday, April 24th, by going to BAAHA’s AHOP workshop webpage at: https://www.myhomegateway.org/ahopworkshop.html

Walter Zhovreboff, the Administrative Director of the Bay Area Affordable Homeownership Alliance, noted, “AHOP can build a strong knowledge base and provide meaningful financial subsidies for eligible first-time homebuyers who live or work in Antioch to purchase a home in Antioch.”

To help low to moderate-income individuals and families who live or work in Antioch to buy a home here, the City and BAAHA are assisting eligible households with the following:

Down Payment Assistance Subsidies of up to $60,000 and up to an additional $60,000 are provided through partnering organizations .

of up to and . Homebuyer Education and Counseling help future homeowners understand the requirements, steps, and financial capacity needed to purchase a home. A certificate of completion from a HUD-approved provider is required to participate in AHOP subsidies.

The AHOP introductory workshop will provide additional details on the following:

AHOP Resources and Subsidies to assist low to moderate-income first-time Antioch homebuyers to purchase a home in Antioch.

to assist low to moderate-income first-time Antioch homebuyers to purchase a home in Antioch. AHOP Participation Guidelines to help future homeowners understand the requirements and guidelines to receive access to AHOP resources and subsidies.

to help future homeowners understand the requirements and guidelines to receive access to AHOP resources and subsidies. Next Steps to take to access AHOP’s beneficial homebuyer resources.

Workshop presenters will include:

City of Antioch – Housing staff will introduce the AHOP program and funding sources.

– Housing staff will introduce the AHOP program and funding sources. Bay Area Affordable Homeownership Alliance (BAAHA) – the City’s contracted nonprofit AHOP administrator will provide additional information on AHOP and the steps required to become an AHOP participant.

– the City’s contracted nonprofit AHOP administrator will provide additional information on AHOP and the steps required to become an AHOP participant. First Citizens Bank (FCB) – A representative will provide information on additional down payment assistance, closing cost subsidies, and a low-interest rate first mortgage loan available for eligible AHOP participants.

– A representative will provide information on additional down payment assistance, closing cost subsidies, and a low-interest rate first mortgage loan available for eligible AHOP participants. A-1 Community Housing Services – A representative will provide information on the required HUD-approved homebuyer education and financial and home buyer counseling available for eligible Antioch residents and the workforce.

Interested persons who can’t make it to the meeting can access videos in English, Spanish, and Tagalog about one week after the workshop on the City’s Housing webpage at: https://www.antiochca.gov/pscr/housing-programs/ or the BAAHA website at: https://www.myhomegateway.org/ahopworkshop.html



