Antioch Council to hold special meeting Tuesday to discuss audits of police department policies, practices

By Allen D. Payton

In response to the release of the DA’s report on racist and other offensive text messages by Antioch Police Officers, Mayor Lamar Thorpe has called a special council meeting for next Tuesday, April 18, 2023 to discuss three police department matters. The meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. Because it’s a special meeting there will be no general Public Comments allowed at the beginning or end. The public can only speak on the three items on the agenda which are listed as follows:

1. AUDIT OF THE ANTIOCH POLICE DEPARTMENT’S INTERNAL AFFAIRS PROCESS Recommended Action: It is recommended that the City Council discuss, receive public comments, and provide direction to staff.

2. AUDIT OF THE ANTIOCH POLICE DEPARTMENT’S HIRING AND PROMOTIONAL PRACTICES Recommended Action: It is recommended that the City Council discuss, receive public comments, and provide direction to staff.

3. EQUITY AUDIT OF THE ANTIOCH POLICE DEPARTMENT Recommended Action: It is recommended that the City Council discuss, receive public comments, and provide direction to staff.

No details are provided for each of the agenda items.

Thorpe was asked why the meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. when most people who commute to work will not be in Antioch, yet which will limit public participation and why not hold it at the regular 7:00 p.m. time of regular meetings. He was also asked what an Equity Audit means. He did not respond by publication time.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 H Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. It can also be viewed Livestream on the City’s website.



