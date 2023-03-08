With use of drone suspect in two Antioch shootings arrested

Has history of arrests dating to 2014; police withhold identity of victim; nearby shooting previous Tuesday

By PIO Ashley Crandell, Antioch Police Community Engagement Unit

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 4:39 am, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received an emergency call reporting a person shot on East 6th Street. Officers responded and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his forearm. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition. Responding officers located a crime scene associated with the shooting near East 18th and ‘A’ Streets.

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 10:48 am, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting a male shooting at someone near the intersection of ‘A’ and West 6th Streets.

Responding officers deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle (“drone”) to assess the scene and located a male – identified as 29-year-old Antioch resident Michael Clark – running nearby. He was detained and a shotgun he attempted to hide was recovered.

The identify of the victim, also an Antioch resident, remains confidential.

Clark was arrested for various firearm related offenses, including aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is considered a person of interest in the shooting incident the previous day.

Both incidents are actively being investigated. Any witnesses or individuals with information on these cases are encouraged to contact Detective Duffy at (925) 779-6884 or by email duffy@antiochca.gov. Individuals with information can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

Nearby Shooting on Previous Tuesday

According to residents another nearby shooting on Feb. 28 at about 12:30 p.m. occurred near 6th and F Streets.

“It was like the shootout at the OK Corral” said one neighbor who chose to not be identified. “A postal worker in the neighborhood had to duck for cover. The police came quickly. In a couple minutes.”

A bullet passed through the front door of one of the homes, the resident exclaimed.

Multiple gunshots can be heard on the ring video camera footage provided by one homeowner.

According to Antioch Police PIO Ashley Crandell that day, “There were no victims or suspects in that shooting. Shell casings were located.”

Has History of Arrests

According to localcrimenews.com Clark has a history of arrests dating back to 2014 by Contra Costa CHP, Martinez Police, Antioch Police and Contra Costa Sheriff’s Deputies, including for car theft, battery on a spouse/ co-habitant / former spouse, assault with a deadly weapon or with force likely to produce great bodily harm, receiving stolen property, carjacking, trespassing, assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm with likely great bodily harm to a peace officer or fireman, evading police and evasion with wanton disregard for safety, DUI, addict in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Last year he was arrested by Antioch PD on March 21 for being a felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a negligent manner. Then the next day Clark was arrested again for assault with a deadly weapon or with force likely to produce great bodily harm and making threats of violence.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



