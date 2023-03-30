By CHP – Contra Costa

This morning, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at about 3:32am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Hwy 4 eastbound on the Lone Tree Way on-ramp in Brentwood. At the time of the crash, a pedestrian was within the roadway of the on-ramp. A Toyota Camry traveling on the on-ramp was unable to avoid the pedestrian and struck them. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the Toyota was not injured.

This crash is still under investigation. If you have additional information you believe would assist in the investigation please contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez, (925) 646-4980



CHP Media Advisory Fatal Traffic Collision

