Road rage leads to shooting of female driver in nearby car in Antioch Tuesday night

By Public Information Officer Ashley Crandell, Antioch Police Community Engagement Unit

On March 14, 2023, at approximately 7:51 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Communications Center received a call from the Brentwood Police Department advising there was someone shot on Lone Tree Way at the intersection of Highway 4 on the border of Brentwood, near Lowe’s and Home Depot (not where Lone Tree Way turns into ‘A’ Street).

Antioch Police Officers responded and located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Through investigation, officers learned this was a road rage incident between two unrelated vehicles. One of the occupants of a vehicle involved in the road rage shot at the other vehicle. In doing so, they shot an unrelated occupant of a vehicle nearby.

According to Mike Burkholder of ContraCosta.news, the victim is a female. According to a video posted on Twitter by ThePress.net by reporter Jeff Weisinger she is 18 years old, was driving a Honda Accord, the three other passengers all under age 18 were “all OK” and someone in a Dodge Charger tried to shoot at an SUV. (See video by ContraCosta.news)

This is an active investigation, and anyone in the area of Lone Tree Way and Hwy 4 around the time of the incident (7:50 pm) that may have any information about the incident is asked to call our Investigations Bureau at (925) 779-6926. You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



Road rage shooting 03-14-23 CCN





Road rage shooting video screenshot 03-13-23 CCN

