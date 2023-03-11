“Return of the Jedi” 40th anniversary celebration at Contra Costa Con 5 Sunday in Concord

Meet the Ewoks, Darth Vadar and more at Concord Hilton Hotel; Kids 9 & under are FREE! ​Plus, FREE parking

Co-promoted by Antioch’s American Brick Builders

Contra Costa Con 5 is coming to Concord this Sunday, Mar. 12, at the Hilton Concord Hotel featuring actors and behind the scenes creators from the Star Wars family celebrating Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary movie release.

Actors from Return of the Jedi and other Star Wars films on hand at Contra Costa Con 5 include C. Andrew Nelson (Darth Vader), Margo Apostolos (Ewok Tokkat), Kevin Thompson (Ewok Chubbray), Alan Fernandes (Tusken Raider) and David Gonzalez (Ak-Rev–Jabba the Hutt’s drum master).

Adding to their star power is one of the most prominent voice actors of the past 30 years, Mark Dodson. He voiced Salacious Crumb in Return of the Jedi and provided various voices for Ewoks: The Battle for Endor and Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens. Dodson is perhaps best known as the voice of the eponymous creatures in Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

Emmy Award-winning director, writer and producer Kirk R. Thatcher (Return of the Jedi, Star Trek, Spider-Man, Muppets and RoboCop) is part of the behind-the-scenes talents from Industrial Light & Magic at Contra Costa Con 5 that also includes David Carson (Return of the Jedi, Empire Strikes Back), Randy Ottenberg (Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Episodes I and II), Selwyn Eddy III (Return of the Jedi, Empire Strikes Back, Ewoks: The Battle for Endor) and David Tanaka (Star Wars: Episodes I and IV).

There will be panels with the actors and ILM technical stars at Contra Costa Con 5.

The Rebel Legion Endor Base, Mandolorian Mercs Teren Clan, 501st Legion Golden Gate Garrison and Droid Builders members will come as their favorite Star War characters to meet and have photos taken with fans of the iconic movies.

Toys, art, comics, LEGO, anime, vintage and new collectibles, games, jewelry, apparel and much more will be featured at the family-friendly show hosted by Bay Area Festivals and American Brick Builders.

Contra Costa Con 5 is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free parking at the Hilton. The first 300 families get a free Toy Bag.

Featured guests enjoy meeting and chatting with attendees. However, the ticket admission price does not include picture, autograph or audio with featured guests.

A free, family-friendly Star Wars Cosplay Costume Contest for attendees awards cash prizes in different age groups. Contest registration will be taken during the day with contest judging at 3 p.m.

New items and collectibles from Star Wars, Disney, Transformers, Funko Pop, LEGO, Pokémon, G.I. Joe, Marvel, DC, Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, Hot Wheels and much more will be available from the wide variety of exhibitors at the show. Posters, anime, art, prints, t-shirts, hats, books, buttons, classic video games, jewelry and cards are featured too.

The Hilton is located at 1970 Diamond Blvd, two blocks off Interstate 680 in Concord. For more information visit www.ContraCostaCon.com.

Tickets for Contra Costa Con 5 are on sale now at www.ContraCostaCon.com. Advance ticket buyers get entered in a free raffle and get a free $2 Shopping Buck at check-in. Children nine and under are free. Presented by Bay Area Festivals and co-promoted by American Brick Builders of Antioch.



