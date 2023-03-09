Police seek help ID’ing suspects in February Antioch liquor store shooting

Same location of January shooting death

By PIO Ashley Crandell, Antioch Police Community Engagement Unit

On February 9, 2023, at 8:42 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received an emergency call reporting a person shot in the parking lot of “The Spot” liquor store in the Sycamore Square center at 1108 Sycamore Drive in Antioch. Officers located a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who was subsequently transported to a local hospital – and survived.

This case was assigned to our Violent Crimes Unit. Through investigation, detectives learned the victim was robbed at gunpoint and shot after fighting back. We are asking for public assistance to help us identify the three individuals in the attached photographs.

The victim’s name remains confidential.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Gragg at (925) 481- 8494 or by email to rgragg@antiochca.gov. Individuals with information can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

Another shooting that resulted in the death of the victim and arrest of the suspect occurred at the same location in January. (See related article)

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



