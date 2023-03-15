Oakley teen arrested for Saturday carjacking, shooting at Antioch apartments, Oakley shooting

Mother also arrested as accomplice for Oakley crime

By Antioch Police PIO Ashley Crandell, Community Engagement Unit

On March 11, 2023, at 11:24 am, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received multiple emergency calls reporting a person shot at the Twin Creeks Apartments a 1111 James Donlon Blvd. Responding officers located an adult male victim with at least one gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. Officers learned the victim’s vehicle was carjacked by the suspect immediately after the shooting.

Detective Gragg and the other members of the Antioch Police Department’s Violent Crime Investigation’s Unit worked tirelessly on this case and through investigation learned the uspect was also the suspect in a shooting investigation in Oakley. The Antioch Police Department and Oakley Police Department worked in collaboration to identify the suspect and take him into custody.

On March 15, 2023, at approximately 5:00 am, the Antioch Police Department’s Investigation’s Bureau and SWAT team, with the assistance of the Oakley Police Department served a search and arrest warrant in the 1200 block of Quail Valley Run in Oakley, related to this case.

The suspect, 18-year-old, Oakley resident Jacari McKinney, was taken into custody and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon for our investigation. The members of the Antioch Police Department want to thank the Oakley Police Department for their assistance in this operation. We would also like to thank the residents on Quail Valley Run for their patience and assistance while this warrant was executed.

Antioch Police Chief Steven Ford issued the following statement regarding the joint arrest and SWAT operation with the Oakley Police Department this morning: “We are grateful for the close collaboration we have with our neighboring agencies in East County – including the Oakley Police Department. Oakley detectives immediately began working with ours to identify and solve these senseless crimes in our respective communities, which is a partnership we enjoy that transcends city borders. We came together to affect a swift arrest, which was conducted with the precision and skill of our tactical unit.

I would like to specifically thank the officers and detectives of the Oakley Police Department for their hard work and partnership with our team. To my officers and detectives – thank you for the many hours spent seeking justice for the victims of these horrific incidents. You are truly the best of the best and I am honored to have you on the team.”

Through this investigation, Detective Gragg worked with the Brentwood Police Department, Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, and Contra Costa County Probation as well. The members of the Antioch Police Department want to recognize these agencies for their assistance.

In addition, according to Oakley PD, McKinney was wanted for another shooting in that city, and his mother was also arrested as an accomplice.

On February 19, 2023, at approximately 8:35PM, Oakley police officers responded to 4501 Main Street (AMPM – ARCO gas Station) for the report of a black male adult wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, shooting at a vehicle fleeing the location. Oakley Officers arrived on scene, contacted witnesses, and reviewed security footage. Based on the video footage, officers were able to identify a victim in the shooting and made contact. A bullet hole was located in the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were sustained or reported from this incident.

Information was obtained which suggested the incident occurred due to both victim and suspect looking at each other. An altercation took place, and the suspect pulled a firearm. The victim ran to their vehicle and tried to flee the scene. The suspect ran after the victim vehicle while firing several rounds from a handgun. The suspect entered a vehicle with other individuals and left the scene.

Oakley Detectives conducted follow up, reviewed surveillance video, and were able to identify the shooter as Jacari McKinney (18, Oakley). Additionally, Oakley Detectives were able to identify the driver of the suspect vehicle as Marika Brown (45, Oakley), who is also the mother of McKinney.

During the course of this investigation Oakley Detectives contacted Antioch Police Department Detectives to exchange information. Both agencies were able to confirm McKinney as a suspect in cases from both cities. On 03/15/2023, the Antioch Police Department SWAT team conducted a search warrant operation in the City of Oakley. This operation was the result of the joint investigation of both the Antioch Police Department and the Oakley Police Department and Oakley personnel assisted in the operation. As a result of this police action both McKinney and Brown were taken into custody without incident. They were formally booked at the Martinez Detention Facility.

The Oakley Police Department is charging McKinney with:

Attempted murder- FELONY

Assault with a deadly weapon, involving firearm- FELONY

Shooting into an occupied vehicle- FELONY

The Oakley Police Department is charging Brown with:

Accessory after the fact (of McKinney’s crimes)- FELONY

“The joint cooperation of my Department and the Antioch Police Department epitomizes what should be the spirit of police agencies across America. I can personally attest the investigative units of Oakley PD and Antioch PD worked cooperatively together during this investigation and shared the common goal of removing a dangerous person from free society to hold him accountable and to prevent him from committing additional acts of violence against innocent persons. They have succeeded in this goal. I am grateful the actions of our joint teams of officers have prevented further violence and I appreciate all of their efforts,” said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard. “It has come to my attention McKinney was on juvenile probation for another firearms related offense and he was being monitored via an ankle monitor for a period of time. Just days before he committed his crimes in Oakley his ankle monitor was lawfully removed. Mr. McKinney has clearly established a pattern of very violent tendencies and I am calling for the maximum level of accountability to be applied against him for the sake of society as whole.”

If you have any information regarding the Oakley shooting on February 19, 2023, or any other incident involving the suspects in this case, please contact the Oakey Police Department (925) 229-2079.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



APD & Oakley PD Crime Scene tape – shootings

