Man shot, carjacked at Antioch apartments Saturday morning

By Lt. Michael Mellone, Antioch Police Support Services Division

On March 11, 2023 at 11:24 am, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received multiple emergency calls reporting a person shot at the Twin Creeks Apartments (1111 James Donlon Blvd). Responding officers located an adult male victim with at least one gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. Officers learned the victim’s vehicle was carjacked by the suspect immediately after the shooting.

The suspect, wanted for aggravated assault – shooting and carjacking is unknown at this time and the victim’s name remains confidential.

This case is being investigated by our Violent Crime Investigations Unit. We are asking residents of the Twin Creeks Apartments to please check their surveillance cameras around the time of the incident (3/11/23 at 11:24 am) for anything unusual or suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gragg at (925) 481-8494 or email: rgragg@antiochca.gov.

Individuals with information can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH as the first word in the text message. Text tips are encrypted and cannot be traced to the sender unless you choose to provide us with your information.

CASE NUMBER: 23-1863.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



