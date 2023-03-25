Friends of the Antioch Library to hold used book sale fundraiser April 6

Friends of the Antioch Library (FOAL) will hold their next used book sale fund-raiser at the library on Thursday April 6 from 12- to 6; the 7th from 9-5; 8th from 9 to 4. Paperbacks are 50 cents and hardbacks one dollar; children’s books are 25 and 50 cents.

FOAL is a non-profit organization started in 1985 and dedicated to raising funds and sponsoring library activities. The Antioch Library is located at 501 W. 18th Street.



Friends of Antioch Library photo

