Friends of the Antioch Library to hold used book sale fundraiser April 6
FOAL Board Members in front of the recently unveiled Antioch Library display window are, left to right, standing: Member at Large Ed Judkins, President Walter Ruehlig, left center: Financial Secretary Patty Chan, Secretary Marian Ferrante, Vice President Merle Whitburn, Member at Large Kay Dean, Treasurer Lenora Langman. Photo courtesy of Walter Rhuelig.
Friends of the Antioch Library (FOAL) will hold their next used book sale fund-raiser at the library on Thursday April 6 from 12- to 6; the 7th from 9-5; 8th from 9 to 4. Paperbacks are 50 cents and hardbacks one dollar; children’s books are 25 and 50 cents.
FOAL is a non-profit organization started in 1985 and dedicated to raising funds and sponsoring library activities. The Antioch Library is located at 501 W. 18th Street.
the attachments to this post:
Friends of Antioch Library photo
