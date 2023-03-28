Former safety monitor at Deer Valley High arrested, faces 6 felony charges for sex-related crimes with minors

First incident was with female student last June; one more charge for attempt to sell marijuana to a minor

By Allen D. Payton

A man who worked at Deer Valley High School as a substitute safety monitor for seven days last year was arrested on March 20, 2023, by Antioch Police for lewd acts with a minor. According to APD PIO Ashley Crandell, the incident was investigated by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, the man, 30-year-old Christopher George Miller, born June 16, 1992, is currently in the West County Detention Facility and his trial date is set for Tuesday, April 4.

Antioch Unified School District Superintendent Stephanie issued the following statement today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023:

“In June of 2022, a parent reported that Mr. Chris Miller, a Site Safety substitute at Deer Valley High School, engaged in an inappropriate exchange with her daughter. Administration immediately called the Antioch Police Department to report the allegation and the substitute was terminated that same day.

Mr. Miller worked as a Site Safety substitute in the District for a total of seven days in June of 2022 at Deer Valley High School.

Unfortunately, when criminal investigations are pending, the Antioch Unified School District is limited in the information that we receive and can share. However, we can confirm that we will offer law enforcement our full support and hope that their investigation concludes with justice being served.”

Anello explained that a Site Safety substitute “monitors students at lunches and during passing periods.”

According to the charging document filed on March 20 by the CCDA’s Office, Miller was charged with seven felonies, including P0288.3(a), Contact with Minor for Sexual Offense on or about June 14, 2022; PC288.4(b), Meeting Minor for Lewd Purposes between March 10 and 16, 2023; PC288.3(a), Contact with Minor for Sexual Offense on or between March 10 and 16, 2023; PC288.2(a)(2), Distributing Or Showing Pornography To A Minor on or about March 14, 2023; PC288.2(a)(2), Distributing Or Showing Pornography To A Minor on or about March 15, 2023; PC 664/PC288(a), Attempted Lewd Act Upon A Child on or about March 16, 2023; PC 664/HS11360(a), Attempted Sale/Offer To Sell/Transportation Of Marijuana on or about March 16, 2023. 01-23-00820 – Charging Document Miller



Share this:

01-23-00820 - Charging Document Miller

01-23-00820 – Charging Document Miller

