Fatal car accident Friday night in Antioch takes male’s life, injures two others

By Antioch Police PIO Ashley Crandell, Community Engagement Unit

On March 17, 2023, at approximately 10:18 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Communications Center received a call from Onstar regarding a traffic collision at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and State Route 4 (Hwy 4). Onstar was unable to contact anyone in the vehicle involved and called our communications center to report the collision. Lone Tree Way intersects with Hwy 4 in two locations in Antioch and this collision occurred on the portion of Lone Tree Way right before it turns into ‘A’ Street.

Antioch Police Officers immediately responded to the scene. They located a traffic accident involving two vehicles in the intersection of the east bound Hwy 4 off and on ramps and Lone Tree Way. When Officers arrived, they located a deceased male in one of the vehicles. There were two passengers in that same vehicle, and they were both transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Our Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Preliminary information revealed a vehicle was traveling south (towards E. Tregallas Road) on Lone Tree Way and collided with another vehicle that was exiting eastbound Hwy 4 and turning north (towards ‘A’ Street) on Lone Tree Way. The occupants of the other vehicle remained on the scene and were uninjured. The investigation is on-going, and our Traffic Enforcement Unit is still on scene investigating.

The identities of the occupants will remain confidential until proper notification has been made to their family.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic accident is asked to contact Officer Egan at (925)204-1587 or jegan@antiochca.gov. You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.



APD Fatal Traffic Accident

