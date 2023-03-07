Contra Costa Public Works prepares for coming storms

Advises residents how to stay safe, offers list of free sandbag locations

By Kelly Kalfsbeek, Community & Media Relations Coordinator, CCC Public Works

Contra Costa County Public Works maintenance crews have been clearing storm drains, catch basins, roadside ditches, monitoring and maintaining flood control channels and stocking sandbag stations in preparation of the coming storms. We encourage our customers to take steps to protect themselves and their property as well.

Please clear drains/gutters, watch for fallen/falling trees/limbs and other debris and look for trouble spots. If you are concerned about flooding visit: www.contracosta.ca.gov/sandbags to find your nearest sandbag station. Sand and sandbags are free, please bring a shovel.

During stormy weather, we encourage the driving public to avoid traveling on the roadways unless necessary due to localized flooding, downed trees, and hazardous situations. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads and if the power is out, treat all traffic signals like stop signs. We also advise residents to stay out of the creeks and flood control channels.

For road closure updates & other important information follow us on Twitter @cccpublicworks: https://twitter.com/cccpublicworks

For winter storm preparedness tips & resources-including flood forecasting tools visit: www.contracosta.ca.gov/stormprep

To report a service issue such as a clogged catch basin or drainage inlet, in unincorporated Contra Costa County, please call the Public Works Maintenance Division at 925-313-7000 during work hours and after hours call Sheriff’s Dispatch at 925-646-2441. To learn how you can report service issues to us from your mobile device using our free Mobile Citizen App visit:

www.contracosta.ca.gov/MobileCitizen

About Contra Costa County Public Works Department:

Contra Costa County Public Works Department (CCCPWD) maintains over 660 miles of roads, 150 miles of streams, channels, and other drainage and over 150 County buildings throughout Contra Costa County. CCCPWD provides services such as Parks and Recreation, Sandbag Distribution and Flood Control throughout unincorporated areas of Contra Costa County. CCCPWD operates two airports, Buchanan Field Airport in Concord, and Byron Airport in Byron. For more information about CCCPWD, please visit us at: www.cccpublicworks.org



Share this:



CCC Public works & sandbags

