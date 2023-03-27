Clayton man arrested for burglaries of three Antioch optometry businesses

By Antioch Police Department

Excellent work by one of our patrol teams to catch a burglary suspect.

On Friday night, March 24, 2023, two optometry businesses were burglarized, and the suspect attempted to burglarize another. Garret Louie Optometry at 2225 Buchanan Road and Eye to Eye Optometry at 4051 Lone Tree Way were the two that were burglarized. The suspect, 40-year-old Jesse Alexander of Clayton, shattered windows to gain entry and began filling bags with glasses.

He got away those two times, but our officers began watching other optometrist locations in our city, specifically Diablo Valley Optometric Group at 3700 Sunset Lane. While they were watching the business, the suspect from the other burglaries arrived and attempted to gain entry to that business by shattering a window. Our officers contacted the suspect while he attempted to burglarize the business, and he decided to run from them.

They chased him and caught him nearby. Officer Aguilar located the suspect’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot and inside the vehicle were the stolen glasses from the other businesses. The suspect was arrested for multiple charges related to burglary and resisting arrest and given a ride to the Martinez Detention Facility. This is just one example of the incredible police work our officers do on a daily basis.



Officers search near Eye to Eye Optometry & suspect’s car APD





Optometry burlary suspect & stolen merchandise APD

