BART Police to hold online Community Listening Session March 9

The BART Police Department and the California Department of Justice (Cal DOJ) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to work with BART PD to independently evaluate the reforms put in place by BART PD and the BART Board of Directors, with the goal of improving BART PD policies where applicable and providing documented reports of BART PD’s progress to the community.

BART riders and community stakeholders are invited to register for and participate in a Zoom session this Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 pm where members of the evaluation team will hear the perspectives of community members on their relationships with BART PD. The listening session will include a virtual community meeting with breakout sessions.

Visit here to register for the event.

Sesión de escucha de la comunidad: convocada por el Departamento de Justicia de California y el Departamento de Policía de Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART)



