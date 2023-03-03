Antioch woman arrested for making threats against Christian schools in Walnut Creek

By Lt. Holley Connors, Walnut Creek Police Department

An Antioch woman who is suspected of making threats to a private school in Walnut Creek is in custody. Walnut Creek Police Detectives and the Central County SWAT Team served a search and arrest warrant at 33-year-old Danielle Nye’s residence in Antioch last night. Detectives ultimately arrested Ms. Nye for PC 422 – Criminal Threats.

On February 28th, Contra Costa Christian Schools (CCCS) reported to Walnut Creek Police Department (WCPD) that they received numerous emails and voicemails from an unknown person who spoke of vague threats of violence toward the school. Officers worked to identify and locate the sender and to determine if there were any credible threats.

On March 1st, CCCS notified WCPD that they received more emails, and the threatening language had escalated. One email contained a photo of an apparent rifle.

Based on the continuing threats, behavior of the caller, and the photo of the weapon, CCCS sent students in after-school classes home early on March 1st. Walnut Creek Police searched the campus and found no evidence of weapons or threats to staff or students. Out of an abundance of caution, CCCS cancelled all classes for March 2nd.

At this time, there is no known threat to CCCS’ staff or students. It appears this was an isolated incident, and WCPD will continue follow up investigation to confirm no one else was involved. It is unknown what, if any, connection Ms. Nye has to CCCS.

She was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and remains in custody on $25,000 bail. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5844 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 925-943-5865.

