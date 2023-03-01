Antioch Police welcome new sworn officer, dispatcher, community service officer

Increases force to 99 sworn personnel

By Antioch Police Department

Please help us in welcoming our newest family members, Police Officer Cory Neal, Dispatcher Taylor Hubbard and Community Service Officer Tekari Kelley. Officer Cory Neal graduated the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office 175th Academy last week. Enjoy the short biographies and fun facts about our newest staff members.

Officer Cory Neal

Cory was raised in Concord and graduated from Concord High School. Prior to joining Law Enforcement, Cory was a personal trainer at a UFC Gym for 5 years. He then joined the Marine Corps where he served in infantry for four years. He was on combat deployment to Afghanistan and a Security Deployment to Iraq. Fun Fact: Cory has worked out with UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn.

Dispatcher Taylor Hubbard

Taylor has lived in Antioch for about 10 years and recently bought her first house here. Prior to joining APD, she worked as a dispatcher for six years in the Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol. Taylor hopes to spend the rest of her career here at APD.

Fun fact: Taylor enjoys all animals and currently has 4 cats and a dog.

Community Service Officer Tekari Kelley

Tekari was born and raised in Pittsburg. She graduated from Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and Concentration in Psychology. Tekari was formerly employed as a commissioned Probation and Parole Manager with the Tennessee Department of Correction. Fun Fact: Tekari enjoys dancing.

According to APD PIO Ashley Crandell, with the addition of Neal, that brings the total sworn officers on the Antioch Police force to 99 out of a total 115 budgeted, with 43 currently on patrol, including sergeants, corporals and lieutenants.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



New officers & dispatcher APD





New Officer Cory Neal with Chief others APD

