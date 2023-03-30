Antioch Police union responds to mayor’s press conference, stands by their fellow officers

“We will not fall victim to the rhetoric of outside influences who aim to ridicule and discredit the hardworking members of the APOA.”

By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch Police Officers Association (APOA) issued a statement following reports that officers are on paid leave and under investigation for alleged offensive texts and Mayor Lamar Thorpe’s press conference on the matter he held Thursday morning.

“In response to Mayor Thorpe’s press conference, the APOA would like to assure the residents, visitors and employees within the City of Antioch that public safety is and will remain to be a top priority. The APOA respects due process and will not be commenting on the administrative investigation currently being conducted.

We stand by the hardworking men and women of this organization and commend our officers for working diligently under the current staffing crisis, to provide the residents with a level of safety and service they deserve.

We hope the administrative investigation is conducted in a timely manner, and we look forward to moving forward building our department back to where it once was, with regards to staffing.

We will not fall victim to the rhetoric of outside influences who aim to ridicule and discredit the hardworking members of the APOA, as it only gets in the way of the great relationship we have with the community of Antioch.

To be clear, the APOA will continue to dedicate resources, make the necessary adjustments, and support our members who serve this community with dignity and respect.”

The officers on paid leave are in addition to the seven officers on paid leave since last March due to an investigation into possible “crimes of moral turpitude” by the FBI and the Contra Costa DA’s Office. An eighth Antioch officer was or is also under investigation but resigned from the force.



