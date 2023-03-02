Antioch Police union “pleased” with firing of City’s PIO

By Allen D. Payton

In response to the news that Antioch’s public information officer, Rolando Bonilla was fired, recently Antioch Police Officers Association President Rick Hoffman posted the following statement on the organization’s Facebook page Thursday evening:

“The APOA has learned that the contract for the City of Antioch PIO, Rolando Bonilla, was terminated sometime in the past week. The APOA is pleased to see that steps were taken to rectify the wrongs done by Mr. Bonilla to our department and we hope to foster a culture of transparency throughout the city’s departments.”

Rick Hoffman

APOA President



Update from APOA Pres Hoffman

