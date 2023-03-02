«

Antioch Police union “pleased” with firing of City’s PIO

By Allen D. Payton

In response to the news that Antioch’s public information officer, Rolando Bonilla was fired, recently Antioch Police Officers Association President Rick Hoffman posted the following statement on the organization’s Facebook page Thursday evening:

“The APOA has learned that the contract for the City of Antioch PIO, Rolando Bonilla, was terminated sometime in the past week. The APOA is pleased to see that steps were taken to rectify the wrongs done by Mr. Bonilla to our department and we hope to foster a culture of transparency throughout the city’s departments.”

Rick Hoffman

APOA President

 

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Update from APOA Pres Hoffman


This entry was posted on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 at 8:08 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime, Government. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply