Antioch Police seek help ID’ing female armed robbery suspect of Smart & Final store

Screenshots of surveillance video of armed robbery suspect and vehicle (inset) at the Smart & Final store on Feb. 23, 2023. Source: APD

By Antioch Police Department

Help us identify an armed robbery suspect:

On February 23rd, 2023, Antioch Police officers responded to Smart and Final located at 2638 Somserville Road for the report of an armed robbery. The pictured female was described as a Caucasian female, approximately 5 feet-5 feet 3 inches tall, 25-30 years old, 190-200 pounds, with brown hair. She was wearing light jeans, a “Looney Tunes” shirt and had a black fanny pack and black purse. The pictured vehicle was also associated with her and is possibly a white Chevrolet Suburban with a black roof rack.

If you know this person or have any information regarding the robbery, please contact Detective Cox at jcox@antiochca.gov or (925)481-8147. You can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword Antioch.

 

