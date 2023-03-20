Antioch Police identify suspect in Saturday stabbing of pregnant woman, two children

Bail set at $1.6 million; arrested last month for battery, child endangerment

By Ashley Crandell, PIO, Antioch Police Community Engagement Unit

In response to media requests for additional information, the identity and arrest charges of the suspect in the stabbing of a pregnant woman and two children on Saturday, March 18, 2023, are being released in accordance with California Government Code § 6254(f)(1): Bartley Hall, 37-year-old Antioch resident. (See related article)

Charges: Three (3) felony counts of attempted murder – California Penal Code § 664/187(a). Two (2) felony counts of evading a peace officer – California Vehicle Code §§ 2800.2(1), 2800.

Hall remains in-custody on these charges at the Martinez Detention Facility and his bail is currently $1.6 million. This case will be presented to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office by Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The identity of the victims will be kept confidential in accordance with California Penal Code § 293.

According to localcrimenews.com, Hall was arrested by Antioch Police on Feb. 12 for 243(E)(1) – Battery On Spouse / Cohabitant / Former Spouse and 273A(A) – Child Endangerment.

This is an active investigation and members of our Investigations Bureau to include Crime Scene Investigators and Violent Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or rgerber@antiochca.gov. You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



