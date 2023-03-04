Antioch Neighborhood Cleanup at Chichibu Park Saturday, March 11

By Antioch Police Department

Join us for the 117th installment of the Neighborhood Cleanup Program on March 11, 2023, from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. Volunteers should meet at the parking lot of Chichibu Park which is on the corner of Acorn Road and G Street.

Investing time into cleaning up our neighborhoods instills a sense of community pride. Partner with us and help make a difference in Antioch. Signup, via Facebook or just show up.



APD Neighborhood Cleanup 03-11-23

